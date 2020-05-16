Jadon Sancho’s transfer fee is fixed, says The Athetic’s David Ornstein

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho will not be sold for less than €120 million (£105 million), according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old has scored an incredible 17 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 matches for Borussia Dortmund this season and registered 31 goals and 42 assists in 134 games overall for the German side.

He is widely reported to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top priority this summer and the Red Devils look to have beaten off practically all the competition to sign him.

The question has become whether a fee can be agreed with Dortmund in the current financial climate.

The original asking price quoted before the coronavirus crisis was believed to be £105 million and whilst there has been a lot of posturing on both sides, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims that figure has simply not changed.

‘Sources are convinced that irrespective of a downturn in prices, Sancho will not be sold for under €120 million [£105m]’ Ornstein writes.

‘Whether or not there is manoeuvrability on the payment structure, they are known to be seeking a figure similar to the (up to) €147 million [£128m] they accepted from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele at the same age in 2017.’

‘Sancho has an agreement with Dortmund that he can leave in the months ahead if a suitable proposal arrives and his camp are optimistic that will happen. The Londoner would then have to decide whether he wants to depart now or wait until next year’.

‘There is no desperation to go on his part and neither side would have a problem if the desired outcome did not emerge. Clubs have been informed that he does not intend to make up his mind until the season is complete.’

Whilst it is true that Dortmund are financially stable and will not feel forced to sell, offers even approaching £100 million cannot be taken lightly as football prepares to dial back transfer fees to the kind of figures not seen for years.

A year is also a long time in football, and if Sancho were to have a bad season, or have injury or disciplinary issues, his value could quickly shrivel to a fraction of that amount.

So whilst United’s negotiators Ed Woodward and Matt Judge will have to accept that they are not going to get a cut-price deal for Sancho, Dortmund would do well to at least come to the negotiating table with some sort of flexibility for the sake of all concerned.

Sancho is back in action today, with Dortmund facing Schalke 04 as the Bundesliga resumes play.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.