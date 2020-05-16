Jude Bellingham deal ‘effectively sealed’ by Manchester United

Manchester United believe that they have landed Birmingham City’s wonderkid Jude Bellingham, according to 90min.com.

The midfield starlet made his debut for the Blues in September aged 16 years and 38 days, making him their youngest ever player. After half a dozen substitute appearances, he quickly forced his way into the starting lineup and has already played 32 games for the Midlands club, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

It has been a phenomenal start to the career of someone who is still too young to sign professional forms and who is being paid £145 per week until he turns 17 next month.

United have been battling with Borussia Dortmund for Bellingham’s signature with a number of reports claiming that he was favouring the German club. But 90min.com claims that ‘the Bellingham family are analysing options at present, but a source has told 90min that United believe the deal is effectively sealed.’

The outlet reports that the Red Devils ‘see Jude as the best 16-year-old footballer on the planet and, as reported elsewhere in the last week, are ready to offer Bellingham a spot in the first team squad as soon as he joins them.’

Jude’s younger brother Jobe is also an exceptional prospect and has already represented England at Under-15 level. It is reported that United could be willing to include taking the 15-year-old into their academy as part of the deal for his older brother.

‘Birmingham are ready to sell Jude for the right price when the transfer window reopens, but are also prepared to consider a deal for Jobe, or perhaps give United a first-refusal option on him’ 90min.com claims.

The Red Devils are reportedly so convinced about the 16-year-old, who was first scouted by Mike Phelan in December, that he has become their second top target this summer after Jadon Sancho.

United are of course famous for fielding brothers in their side – Gary and Phil Neville, Rafael and Fabio da Silva, Jonny and Corry Evans and Brian and Jimmy Greenhoff among them. Signing the two brothers together may not just be shrewd from a business point of view but it could also help tip the balance so that the Bellingham family chooses Old Trafford as their next destination.

