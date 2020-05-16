Juventus close in on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Juventus are reportedly closer than ever before to wrapping up a transfer for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba for a concerningly small fee.

The talented Frenchman’s future hasn’t been cleared up as of yet and so rumours of a potential departure have continued to grow, particularly because of the temporary suspension of the league.

Real Madrid and Juventus are believed to be the main contenders for his signature but United’s asking price has drawn contrasting reports.

Some claimed those at Old Trafford haven’t changed their evaluation of Pogba while others stated the price-tag has dropped to £100m from £150m.

However, the Italian giants are apparently on the verge of signing their former player for even less than that, in a move that will probably upset the Red Devils’ fans.

According to the Express, L’Equipe report that Juventus are trying to put the finishing touches to a stunningly low £72m deal for Pogba, with Adrien Rabiot being used to push down the asking-price.

The former PSG man has what some will class as an attitude problem so it’s no surprise there are reports he’s already managed to clash with the Serie A side despite spending less than a season there.

Given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer normally does extensive back-up checks on the characters of his signings, it’s unlikely he’ll want Rabiot on board, raising questions of the legitimacy of this report.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.