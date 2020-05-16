Man United hopes boosted as Wolves identify Raul Jimenez replacement

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Wolves’ Raul Jimenez have been boosted as the Midlands club have identified his potential replacement.

It has been widely reported this week that United have been considering making a move for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius but it has now emerged that Wolves ‘could be willing to go as high as £53m for the ace’ as The Mirror claims.

According to Sport Witness, ‘The reason for such investment is that Wolves consider it “practically guaranteed” that Raul Jimenez is leaving the club at the end of the season.’

That leads to the obvious question as to what Jimenez’s destination will be, with United reportedly one of the clubs who are interested in his signature.

Reliable sources claimed recently that the Red Devils had prepared a bid for a striker before the coronavirus crisis occurred and Jimenez was one of the names proposed by the media. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has gone on record to express his admiration for the Mexican.

The fact that the 29-year-old has Premier League experience counts in his favour as far as United are concerned and whilst he is older than the typical Solskjaer-profile signing, he could offer the Reds 3 to 5 years of top level football whilst the likes of Mason Greenwood continue their development.

Jimenez himself recently suggested that he would be more interested in a move to Spain, saying ‘If you tell me that tomorrow an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona comes, it is obvious that you do not let such an opportunity go.’ But such offers are unlikely for a player of his age and profile and if he is to leave in the summer, then a move to United or to an Italian giant such as Inter or Juventus seems much more likely.

The only fly in the ointment of this rosy scenario is that Wolves are likely to be unsuccessful in landing Vinicius as the Mexican’s replacement, as Benfica are reported to be holding out for the €100 million (£87m) stated in his release clause. But the fact that the Midlands club are in the hunt can be taken as huge encouragement for United that Jimenez could become available in the summer.

