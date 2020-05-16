Manchester United turn attentions to Watford’s Pervis Estupinan

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Watford star Pervis Estupinan as they look to add depth to their squad.

The young left-back is a surprise candidate as he’s relatively unheard of by the club’s fanbase but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made surprise signings in the past in the form of Daniel James and Odion Ighalo.

The successes of those respective signings has probably encouraged the legendary Norwegian to make more of the same in terms of to help raise the competitiveness of his squad.

Estupinan is currently loaned out by Watford at Osasuna in Spain and it’s safe to say he’s made an impact there, playing 29 times, scoring a goal and grabbing an assist.

What signing him would mean for the futures of Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams remains to be seen but Solskjaer has proven his ability for squad building already.

According to Sport Witness, the Red Devils began their interest in Estupinan about a month ago and they value him €7m, though they plan on loaning him back out to an English side once he’s signed.

The last time Manchester United signed an Ecuadorian it didn’t go too badly in the form of the beloved Antonio Valencia.

The former Wigan man would go on to become an excellent servant to the club and was even captain for a while.

