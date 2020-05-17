Brandon Williams reveals what defenders he modelled his game on

Manchester United star Brandon Williams has revealed who he looked up to and learned from in order to excel in his game.

The young full-back is arguably the surprise of the season as no one had anticipated his rise and breakthrough into the first-team.

Mason Greenwood was well known by hardcore United fans who had watched him feature in the academy but no one would’ve guessed Williams was ready for the step up.

Luckily for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he did so at the perfect time given the need for cover at left-back and Luke Shaw‘s initial out-of-form start to the season.

Ashley Young was arguably only moved on to Inter Milan because the academy product was performing so admirably.

According to Metro, Williams said: “All defenders have different attributes that I used to watch and take clips off.

“Obviously, the players at United like Wes, Nev and everyone like that, and also players like Dani Alves who were in their prime also.

“Watching players like that play at their highest level and taking bits from each of their games, ‘That player’s better at that, and that player’s better at that, what does that player need to work on that I can add to my game?'”

If Williams goes on to have the type of career Gary Neville had at Manchester United then it’s safe to say it would’ve been a successful one.

There has been some talk of a need for better quality at left-back but if the teenager can continue on his current trajectory then those whispers would be silenced.

First, however, he’ll have to overtake Luke Shaw as the club’s undisputed first-choice left-back and the former Southampton man is certainly not going to roll over and give up his spot so easily.

