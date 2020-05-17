Fred admits he would love more international teammates at Manchester United

Manchester United star Fred has called for more Brazilian players to sign for the club, at a time when links with Benfica’s Carlos Vinicius are rife.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man wasn’t trying to hint to the board that they should sign the striker, with his comments being more general but it was interesting timing nonetheless.

Fred is one of two Brazilians at the club with Belgian born Andreas Pereira being the other.

United haven’t had the best of luck when it comes to signing Brazilians with Ronaldinho famously deciding in the last minute to join Barcelona instead of teaming up with Sir Alex Ferguson.

With there being plenty of rumours over who the Red Devils will target, the in-form midfielder made it clear who he would like to see join.

According to Manchester Evening News, Fred said: “For sure, man (on wanting more Brazilians at Old Trafford).

“It would be cool to have more Brazilians on the team. Not much, we don’t need many. I’m kidding. But it’s always good to have Brazilians here to help.

“Everyone knows the qualities that we Brazilians have, and it’d be very good if some players arrive to fill the squad, to help here.”

The aforementioned Vinicius is the only Brazilian Manchester United have been linked with this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival has seen more British players being targeted.

The latest reports claim the legendary Norwegian wants to mainly sign Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish in the upcoming transfer window so unfortunately, Fred might not get his wish.

If the Brazilian can keep up his performances of late, Solskjaer might not even feel the need to target any of his international teammates.

