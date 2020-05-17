Jack Grealish to Man United won’t happen as things stand

Aston Villa have slapped a massive £80 million price tag on Manchester United target Jack Grealish.

According to The Mirror, ‘Aston Villa will not be bullied over their £80m valuation of Jack Grealish – even if the club loses its survival fight.’

The outlet claims that the personal fortunes of the Midlands’ club’s owners means there will be no need to sell even if the Villans loses their relegation battle.

‘The former European Champions remain in a strong position due to owners Nassef Sawaris and Wes Edens’, reporter Neil Oxley writes.

‘The duo boast a combined wealth approaching £12bn and cannot be browbeaten into letting Grealish leave on the cheap.’

‘The Midlands’ club view his valuation as being on a par with Harry Maguire and will stick to their guns however this disrupted campaign pans out.’

Whilst United reportedly are admirers of the energetic playmaker, they are unlikely to be prepared to fork out anything close to £80 million in the current financial climate, especially when they are expected to pay upwards of that amount for top target Jadon Sancho.

Previous reports have claimed that the asking price for Grealish was £60 million. If The Mirror is correct and Villa are genuinely unwilling to negotiate from £80 million, it seems likely that a deal would only be possible if the player himself were to agitate for a move.

Even then, The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently reported that the 24-year-old is not a priority for the Red Devils.

‘Some contacts tell me United are not in for Grealish and are focusing more on a holding midfielder than his kind of position’ he wrote.

It is of course still possible that the club could be tempted if the player was available at an attractive price but as things stand, Jack Grealish to Manchester United looks to be a deal that is dead in the water.

