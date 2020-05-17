Manchester United not looking to add to central-midfield options

Manchester United are reportedly not actively searching for midfielders despite what some rumours have claimed about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s intentions.

The legendary Norwegian is said to have been interested in many central-midfielders in the form of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, to say the least.

United fans would argue the most important position that needs to be addressed this summer is the right-wing position and it seems as though Solskjaer agrees.

Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood have mainly been used in that role and it’s safe to say it’s neither’s natural position on the field.

The latter in particular has excelled despite his obvious preference to be played in the striker position.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils aren’t interested in bringing in another experienced midfielder as it will overcrowd a well-stocked position.

Instead, their focus will be on bringing in Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho as they are more needed.

The Birmingham based man could actually fill in at central-midfield if ever needed as his versatility would certainly prove useful.

Sancho is also a versatile player and so perhaps that’s why Solskjaer feels comfortable in just signing these two stars instead of addressing the midfield too.

