Manchester United turn attentions to Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso despite it potentially upsetting fans.

The Frenchman is obviously talented but his proneness to injury would put off supporters who feel their club already has enough injury-prone players.

Tolisso is potentially being monitored by United as a replacement for Paul Pogba who is rumoured to be outbound.

Juventus and Real Madrid are believed to be extremely keen on signing the academy graduate despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisting there will be no such sale.

Nonetheless, depth in midfield is needed according to some fans who feel the squad could do with an overall boost in the engine room.

According to the Express, Bayern are open to selling Tolisso after he has grown unsettled from his lack of minutes and as they look to raise funds for their summer transfers.

The Red Devils want the injury-prone midfielder to prove his fitness before pressing ahead with a deal for a player who’s keen on playing in the Premier League.

The Bundesliga has restarted this weekend so perhaps Tolisso will get a few minutes for Bayern and Solskjaer will see what he wants to see.

It could also perhaps convince the former Lyon man to remain in Germany if he sees an increase in match time.

