Milan Skriniar set for Man United or Real Madrid, report claims

Manchester United are plotting a summer swoop for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to The Mirror.

The Red Devils have long been admirers of the Slovakian, with José Mourinho having attempted to sign him in 2018.

The 25-year-old has played 118 games for the Nerazzurri and 31 times for his national side.

Inter are reported to be asking around £52 million for the centre back, significantly over his market value of £42 million.

However, the Red Devils were willing to pay in excess of £80 million for Harry Maguire and in Skriniar they would potentially be getting him a world class partner in the heart of the defence at arguably the perfect age.

The Mirror reports that United ‘face a battle with Real Madrid, who are also keen to sign the Slovakian on the back of a hugely impressive campaign in Serie A as they look for a long-term successor to Sergio Ramos.’

It seems highly unlikely that los Blancos will prioritise a high value centre back transfer in the current climate and are hoping to offload players before they can make a move on top targets such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, reports from Spain suggest that the Spanish side would be interested in offering an exchange deal for Skriniar that would see James Rodriguez plus around €10 million (£8.75m) going in the opposite direction.

Whilst a centre back might also not be top priority for United right now, making a move for a player of Skriniar’s calibre while the market is depressed and his current club is willing to sell could prove to be a very shrewd piece of business for the Old Trafford outfit.

In theory, United could also offer Chris Smalling, who has impressed in Serie A this season for Roma, in part exchange.

