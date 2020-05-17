Raul Jimenez tug-of-war begins between Man United and Juventus

Manchester United will battle Juventus for the signature of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, according to The Sunday Times.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Mexican, who has scored an impressive 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 44 games for the Midlands club this season.

Jimenez has already improved on his 2018/19 record, when he scored 17 goals and provided 8 assists in the same number of games.

This has attracted the attention of the Serie A giants, who ‘would like to replace Gonzalo Higuaín, who has scored just five Serie A goals in this campaign, yet is the club’s third highest earner’, The Times notes.

‘Juventus believe they can reduce their wage bill and bring in a more productive striker.’

‘The Serie A champions are understood to have joined United in enquiring about the availability of the Mexico international once the transfer window reopens.’

The report claims that Wolves are open to selling the Mexican as long as they make a ‘substantial profit’ on the £34 million they paid Benfica for him a year ago after a successful year on loan.

The Red Devils are desperate to add a striker to their ranks as Odion Ighalo’s loan deal is set to expire on June 30th. There has been speculation as to whether they will buy the Nigerian outright, but the exorbitant £20 million price tag reportedly put on his head by Shanghai Shenhua makes it unlikely.

Whilst Jimenez would cost considerably more, he is almost two years younger and would offer the club potentially three to five years of service as Mason Greenwood is groomed to take over the role.

According to Sport Witness, ‘Wolves consider it “practically guaranteed” that Raul Jimenez is leaving the club at the end of the season’.

They are reportedly returning to Benfica for a replacement for the man they signed from them, in the shape of Carlos Vinicius.

With the tax and image rights advantages that Italian clubs can offer and Juve certain to qualify for next season’s Champions League, United have work to do to win the race for Jimenez’s signature. They are however currently in a stronger position than the Italians in terms of the transfer fee and salary they may be able to offer.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.