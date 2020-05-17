Wayne Rooney reveals how Paul Pogba can be a nightmare to play against

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has passed on some words of advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on how to bring the best out of Paul Pogba.

The playmaking Frenchman has lots of question marks hanging over his head in regards to his future but if he does stay at Old Trafford then it will be interesting to see what his role will be.

Pogba is no longer the only supremely talented midfielder at United after Bruno Fernandes’ arrival in January.

The Portuguese wonder plays in the same position as his teammate, leaving many to wonder how they will both feature in the same starting XI.

Rooney has come up with a solution that could certainly work while still allowing Pogba to excel at his job.

According to the Mirror via the Times, Rooney said: “[A] nightmare is the Frank Lampard type, the midfielder who runs past you.

“With Frank, when the ball went wide you knew he would be off, sprinting into the box and he was one of those about who Fergie would say: ‘This player is not a one-man job – you have to pass them on.’

“That’s why I would love to see Paul Pogba playing deeper and attacking the box the moment the ball went wide.

“He would score more goals and with his good feet, his athleticism, he would be an absolute nightmare.

“I would use him in that role – it’s one where, if he developed in it, he could be incredible.”

Rooney seems to suggest Pogba should be used in a double pivot which would allow Bruno to play in an attacking-midfield position.

It’s unlikely Solskjaer brought in the former Sporting Lisbon man just to play him as a holding midfielder and so that leaves one spot for either Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay or Fred to compete over.

It is a role Pogba excelled in when playing for France during the summer they won the World Cup in so he will be familiar with it.

