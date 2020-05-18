Christophe Dugarry believes Paul Pogba will join Real Madrid this summer

Former World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry believes Real Madrid will sign Paul Pogba this summer.

Recent reports have suggested that los Merengues have dropped interest in the United man due to his high transfer fee and wage demands in the current financial crisis.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has been been told he must sell before he can buy and the club’s priorities are reported to be Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland.

However, Dugarry, a former teammate of Zidane in the legendary French side that won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, believes that Zizou is still pursuing the 27-year-old, whom he needs to fulfil a particular role in the Madrid side.

‘We have all observed that Real Madrid are aging a little in this area’ Dugarry noted about los Blancos’ midfield on Radio Monte Carlo (via Mundo Deportivo).

‘It is an area where they have problems pushing forward, breaking lines and reaching the second line when there are crosses.’

‘Pogba can do that. He is a lad who can score goals. For me, he is the ideal man to give Real Madrid what is missing’ he said.

In terms of whether Pogba will be signed this summer, Dugarry seemed confident.

‘A year has passed that has been difficult for him, because he has had injuries and his team hasn’t played well, but every time he has been able to play, he quickly recovers his level.’

‘Knowing Zizou, if he is in love with Pogba, there is no reason for him to wait for another year.’

Whether or not Zidane gets his man could ultimately depend on how high the bidding reaches for the 17-year-old Camavinga – who is more of a holding midfielder – and how much United are willing to negotiate Pogba’s price.

Before the coronavirus crisis took hold, Camavinga looked like a £40 million option and United were reported to be demanding something in the region of £150 million for Pogba. But now, with the youngster in such high demand, Rennes are believed to be looking in excess of €60 million (£52m) for him while some reports are putting Pogba’s price as low as £72 million.

With only £20 million difference in cost, it would seem much more likely that los Blancos would opt for the World Cup winner. Dugarry may therefore be right and Pogba’s dream move to Madrid may not be dead in the water after all.

