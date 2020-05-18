Man United squad all at Carrington ahead of June kickoff

Every member of the Manchester United squad visited the Carrington training complex yesterday to be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Players arrived one-by-one at allotted times at the drive-through testing centre installed at the ground. Long-term injury victims Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were present, boosting hopes that the pair will be fit to play when the season resumes, which is planned to be in June.

Each visit took approximately 15 minutes, according to The MEN.

The MEN also published photos of each player arriving.

With test results available in 48 hours, the timing suggests that training will resume at Carrington on either Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning, just a day later than the May 18th date stated by player Andreas Pereira recently.

Resumption will depend on a Project Restart meeting that takes place today.

According to The Telegraph and The Times, Premier League clubs are expected to give the green light in today’s meeting for phase one training to begin tomorrow. This will involve twice weekly coronavirus testing, daily temperature checks and training in small groups with social distancing maintained.

Players will not be allowed to spit, use dressing rooms or communal showers or practice tackling. Footballs and all other equipment will be disinfected after each 5-man session. Cars must be kept three parking spaces apart.

Phases two will involve larger groups and contact and be rolled out two weeks later with a view to a Premier League restart on June 19th, a week later than originally earmarked.

United’s first match when the season resumes is likely to be the long awaited tie against Spurs. Another vote, possibly on Friday, will determine whether that will be held at a neutral venue or whether clubs will be allowed to play at their own grounds, which for the Red Devils will mean a trip to North London.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.