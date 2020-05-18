Manchester United reignite interest in Juventus’ Douglas Costa

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Juventus’ Douglas Costa as they gear up for a crucial summer transfer window.

The pacy winger has consistently been linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since Jose Mourinho’s era but a transfer never materialised.

United are definitely in need of a right-winger but fans were hoping that position would be filled by Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Both Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood have mostly filled in at right-wing this season but it’s safe to say neither are naturals in the position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has typically signed young, British talent but it hasn’t been his only go-to move as evidenced by Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo.

According to the Express, the Red Devils are pushing to sign Costa who Juventus are now willing to sell in order to raise funds for their own summer purchases.

The Italian giants previously didn’t want to get rid of the talented Brazilian but apparently need the money after the effects of the ongoing global health crisis begin to be felt.

Juventus already have a star-studded squad and perhaps the weight of their wages, in particular Cristiano Ronaldo, is being felt because of the lack of football.

