Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Alassane Plea scouted by Manchester United

Manchester United have been scouting French striker Alassane Plea, according to reports from Germany.

The 27-year-old scored within 36 seconds of Borussia Moenchengladbach’s behind-closed-doors tie at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday as the away side cruised to a 3-1 victory.

Plea has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 29 games this season. His fifteen strikes last term came mainly from the left wing position following a €23 million (£20m) move from Nice in 2018.

‘The Premier League scouts seem to appreciate Plea’ reports Bild.

‘Tottenham Hotspurs in particular, but also Manchester United, Arsenal and Leicester City have kept an eye on Plea.’

‘The Frenchman said recently: “Before I came to Mönchengladbach from Nice, there were requests from the Premier League. But I thought Gladbach was the better step – and that was just right!’

This is a similar transfer rumour to that linking the Red Devils with Benfica’s Carlos Vinicius recently – a player at peak age who is scoring well but not one with an auspicious pedigree.

If United do make a move for Plea, it is likely to be as a supporting squad player to replace Odion Ighalo. He would not be expected to walk into the starting XI.

The Frenchman is valued at £21 million, just slightly over what Moenchengladbach paid for him two years ago.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.