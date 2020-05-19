Danny Rose feels Mauricio Pochettino will manage Manchester United

Newcastle United loanee and Tottenham Hotspurs star Danny Rose has admitted he sees his former manager Mauricio Pochettino will end up managing Manchester United.

The Argentine tactician was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, even during his time in London and even after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was announced as manager.

The scenario seems inevitable but it hasn’t happened as of yet despite many fans calling for it.

Some feel, even if Solskjaer proves his worth, that Pochettino is too good a manager to pass up on, particularly since he could be signed for free now.

Tottenham fired their best manager in recent history after a questionable start to the season and replaced him with former United manager Jose Mourinho, who Solskjaer had initially replaced.

According the Evening Standard, Rose said: “Without a doubt, without a doubt. [That intensity] they all got it from Bielsa. I know Poch, he idolises Bielsa. They all got that work ethic from him.

When asked where he feels Pochettino would end up, he said: “Eventually United.”

Some Manchester United fans feel Solskjaer will only take the team so far and Pochettino will be the man to take them one step further.

Some have even made the somewhat strange suggestion that the legendary Norwegian should be made the director football of the club in order to make room for the former Southampton man.

It’s unlikely Solskjaer will want to lose his current role so the only way Pochettino will come in is if the club great is fired for failing to meet his targets.

