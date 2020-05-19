Fred admits being stunned by Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United star Fred has opened up on his first meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson, admitting a great admiration for the Scottish former manager.

The now-retired club legend has still been seen in and around Old Trafford and Carrington with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer open to visits from his old boss.

Fred is one of the current United players who never got to play under Sir Alex as he was signed much later on during Jose Mourinho’s era.

Given how the Portuguese tactician was said to have not even been behind the reason for the Brazilian’s signing, it’s safe to say he didn’t have the best of starts at Old Trafford.

Thankfully Fred has turned his form around and is arguably United’s most improved player of the season after needing a year or so to adjust to the Premier League.

He would potentially be a play Ferguson would’ve loved given his tenacity in midfield and willingness to work hard.

Fred on Sir Alex Ferguson: "It was an honour to meet this Sir. One of the guys who revolutionised football — man, it's an incredible feeling to meet him, to touch his hand." #mulive [esporte interativo] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 18, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson certainly revolutionised football and proved his ability to build multiple title-winning teams.

The hope is that Solskjaer can do the same and the early signs suggest he’s potentially on the cusp of building something special at Manchester United.

