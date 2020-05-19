Fred hails Bruno Fernandes’ influence during crucial moment

Manchester United star Fred admitted Bruno Fernandes has had more of an impact than fans may realise given what happens behind the scenes.

The Portuguese magician has settled into his new surroundings superbly well since arriving in January, surprising probably everyone.

Everyone knew of Bruno’s quality but he was initially given the benefit of the doubt as many had anticipated he would need an adjustment period.

However, the former Sporting Lisbon man was a catalyst to United’s brilliant 11 match unbeaten run before the temporary suspension of play.

Fred has already struck up a partnership with Bruno and it’s likely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue with the pair in the future given how they’ve helped each other.

Fred: "Bruno said 'See? You have to do that. Enter the box and you'll score'. Then I went and scored two goals in that game [vs Brugge]. That's why Bruno celebrated a lot — I watched his [Scholes] videos and said 'Man, what a great player'." #mulive [esporte interativo] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 18, 2020

Fred was discussing how Bruno and himself were watching highlights of Paul Scholes goalscoring career and the latter had advised him on how to have a more goalscoring impact.

The advice clearly worked and the hope is the tenacious Brazilian can keep up his good form this season.

Fred is arguably Manchester United’s most improved player of the season and as much as Bruno has helped, a lot of it has been due to his own determination and hard work.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man is living evidence of how some players simply need more time than others to adjust to the Premier League.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.