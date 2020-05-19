Jadon Sancho’s camp ‘have almost no doubt’ of summer offer

Jadon Sancho’s representatives ‘have almost no doubt an offer will arrive’ for him this summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Speaking in today’s Ornstein & Chapman Podcast, the respected journalist confirmed that Manchester United are the front runners for the 20-year-old’s signature, with few other clubs left in the hunt.

‘There have been recent conversations with Real Madrid and also with Liverpool, although I don’t think he’ll be going there’ Ornstein said.

‘Chelsea made contact in January but there’s been no follow up since.’

‘At Barcelona there’s interest as well, but I don’t think that’s probably realistic.’

The journalist also confirmed that there have been no discussions of Sancho extending his contract at current club Borussia Dortmund.

However, the former BBC man confirmed again that Dortmund are unwilling to compromise about the transfer fee.

‘They are looking for no less than €120 million [£105m] – some have said to me €130 million [£113m]’

‘They won’t be compromising.’

There may be some flexibility in the make-up of the amount, with a fixed fee plus bonuses potentially reducing the amount United would have to pay up front. Dortmund’s sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona comprised €105 million as a fixed fee plus up to €40 million in add-ons.

Ornstein claims that despite this high asking price it is likely that offers will come in for the England International this summer.

‘Sancho was expecting to move this summer and there’s still a very high chance that will happen’ he said.

‘There’s an understanding between Sancho and Borussia Dortmund that if the right price arrives then he can go.’

‘There is confidence among his camp that an offer will arrive, they almost have no doubt about that.’

‘Manchester United have been the most proactive on that front, they’ve been in regular contact and very recently.’

Sancho has made it clear that he would not make any decision about his future until the season is over. For Dortmund, that is expected to be on June 27th when the Bundesliga ends, as they are no longer in the Champions League following their loss to PSG in the Round of 16, nor in the German BFB-Pokal, having also lost in the Round of 16 to Werder Bremen.

