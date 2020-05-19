James Garner and five others to be loaned out next season

Manchester United will loan out James Garner next season along with up to five other members of the Under 23’s squad, according to The MEN.

The 19-year-old was outstanding in Premier League 2 Division 2 this season, scoring eight goals in ten games – an incredible return from midfield.

Garner has also represented England at Under 19 level five times this season, scoring three times.

But he has found opportunities at first team level scarce, playing just four Europa League games, eight minutes of Premier League football and 25 minutes in the League Cup.

The step up from division two of the Under 23’s leagues to the first team was a challenge for Garner this term. He acquitted himself reasonably well in those senior matches, but coach Neil Wood has decided that he needs to be consistently tested at a higher level in order to help his progression to the first team squad.

‘Jimmy’s added goals to his game, he’s getting into forward positions a lot more and his goal-scoring record for the 23s has been really good this season’ Wood said.

‘But he also can be a defensive midfielder as well, he can break up the play, intercept and he reads the game very well.’

‘So we want him to marry those two things together and that’s his challenge: to keep the attacking side and show that consistency and if he does that, he’ll be a very good player.’

Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City have already shown interest in loaning Garner next season, The MEN claims.

Wood confirmed that ‘five or six’ may go out on loan unless they are called up to the first team.

Dylan Levitt, Ethan Laird and Ethan Galbraith are among the names expected to be joining the Birkenhead-born player on the loan list.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.