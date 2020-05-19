Marcus Rashford explains crucial moment vs PSG in the Champions League

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has opened up on one of the most defining moments of his career in regards to the penalty vs PSG.

The young Englishman has had brilliant moments since making the jump to the first-team all those years ago but the one that lives freshest in memory is that goal vs the French champions in the Champions League.

United were entirely written off for the second leg of the tie and even some fans didn’t believe a win was possible given the amount of injuries the first-team had suffered.

Luckily Romelu Lukaku scored twice in relatively quick succession to give supporters hope but it was Rashford who would score the match-winning goal to send his side into the next round in dramatic fashion.

It was the perfect time for the academy product to prove he has what it takes to make it on the big stage and he executed superbly.

Rashford: "The penalty [against PSG] was between me and Rom [Lukaku] I think. But you know Rom is one of those guys who if, well in that particular game, he could have taken it and got a hat-trick — he just threw the ball to me and said you take it." #mulive [atp] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 18, 2020

Some fans have felt it was Lukaku’s way of escaping responsibility but he has shown plenty of willingness to sacrifice for his team in the past.

Either way, it’s interesting to see how there was little resistance over who should take the penalty and thankfully it went in in the end anyways.

