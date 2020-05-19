Real Madrid join Manchester United in Dayot Upamecano chase

Manchester United have been joined by Real Madrid in their pursuit of Red Bull Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano.

According to Fichajes.com, los Blancos are desperate to land the 21-year-old but due to the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus, they are preparing a player-plus-cash deal in order to beat their competitors to his signature.

Jesus Vallejo, currently on loan at Granada after a spell at Wolves, is the intended makeweight.

Upamecano has a market value of around £40 million but his release clause stands at £52 million and Leipzig bosses will have every confidence of that being triggered, such is the interest in their player.

A sale this summer seems almost inevitable as the Frenchman has just one year left on his contract.

In addition to United and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Spurs and Barcelona have all been reported to be chasing the talented centre back.

Just one look at Upamecano’s highlights demonstrates why he is so highly sought after. The poise and ball playing skills of Rio Ferdinand, the positioning and tenacity of Eric Bailly and the tackling ability of Aaron Wan-Bissaka make the Evreux-born man almost the perfect defender.

The Red Devils will have their work cut out to persuade Upamecano to choose to Old Trafford over the likes of the Bernabeu, the Camp Nou and the Allianz Arena. However, their strong financial position in the current crisis may be able to tip the balance in United’s favour.

