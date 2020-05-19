Ricardo Pereira stunned by Bruno Fernandes’ adaptation at Manchester United
Home
First Team

Ricardo Pereira stunned by Bruno Fernandes’ adaptation at Manchester United

Posted by
Date:

Leicester City star Ricardo Pereira has explained just why Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is a special player.

The talented playmaker has been talismanic for his new side ever since joining in January and couldn’t have wished for a better start to his career at Old Trafford.

Bruno adjusted to his new surroundings surprisingly fast, with many initially anticipating he would need time before making an impact.

Luckily for United the former Sporting Lisbon man slotted in effortlessly and reignited the possibility of achieving a top-four spot this season.

Pereira plays alongside Bruno for Portugal’s senior national team and it’s clear he’s fascinated by his international colleague.

Pereira himself arrived from abroad and so he knows what it’s like and what’s needed to adjust to the Premier League.

Perhaps ironically, the Leicester City man has been linked with Manchester United himself in the past, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrival.

The need for a talented right-back at Old Trafford was obvious, and while Pereira would’ve certainly been a brilliant signing, no one can complain about the former Crystal Palace man signing instead last summer.

Wan-Bissaka himself has adjusted instantaneously and has arguably been United’s player of the season given his consistently high performances.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus