Ricardo Pereira stunned by Bruno Fernandes’ adaptation at Manchester United

Leicester City star Ricardo Pereira has explained just why Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is a special player.

The talented playmaker has been talismanic for his new side ever since joining in January and couldn’t have wished for a better start to his career at Old Trafford.

Bruno adjusted to his new surroundings surprisingly fast, with many initially anticipating he would need time before making an impact.

Luckily for United the former Sporting Lisbon man slotted in effortlessly and reignited the possibility of achieving a top-four spot this season.

Pereira plays alongside Bruno for Portugal’s senior national team and it’s clear he’s fascinated by his international colleague.

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester): "Normally, a player who arrives to the Premier League takes, on average, a season to adapt. Bruno Fernandes completed this whole process in just one week." #mulive [record] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 18, 2020

Pereira himself arrived from abroad and so he knows what it’s like and what’s needed to adjust to the Premier League.

Perhaps ironically, the Leicester City man has been linked with Manchester United himself in the past, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s arrival.

The need for a talented right-back at Old Trafford was obvious, and while Pereira would’ve certainly been a brilliant signing, no one can complain about the former Crystal Palace man signing instead last summer.

Wan-Bissaka himself has adjusted instantaneously and has arguably been United’s player of the season given his consistently high performances.

