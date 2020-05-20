Fred praises Manchester United academy’s depth and quality

Manchester United star Fred has certainly been impressed by the club’s academy stars but has reserved special praise for James Garner.

The young Englishman has been touted as the next Michael Carrick by some fans who are excited by his potential.

Some supporters were upset with the lack of minutes he had for the first team, particularly during the period where Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba were both out with an injury.

Garner is highly rated by those at Old Trafford but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems hesitant to hand him too many starts too soon in comparison to the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams.

There’s no doubt the exciting midfielder will have his time in the first team but for now, it seems as though the plans are to loan him out.

Fred: "We have a lot of academy players with a lot of quality. Mason [Greenwood] has been playing, but the one that surprised me the most and whose style I like the most is James Garner." #mulive [@Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 19, 2020

Fred has been at Manchester United for long enough to get to know the academy players and so his opinion can be trusted.

It’s a little ironic the tenacious Brazilian is a fan of Garner given how they are direct competitors for the same position.

Of course, that isn’t the case right now but it wouldn’t be unthinkable to imagine a scenario where the youngster develops into a top midfielder and overtakes Fred in the pecking order.

