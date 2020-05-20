Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba’s return to training

Manchester United fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Paul Pogba’s return to first-team training following his injury layoff.

The dazzling Frenchman has been absent for much of this turbulent season due to recurring injuries but it appears he’s finally over his physical issues.

Pogba is normally a fit player and so has an endured a freak campaign in terms of problems with his health, leaving supporters anticipating his return even more.

Fans are particularly excited by the prospect of the former Juventus man lining up alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield as part of United’s dangerous attack.

The hope is the supremely talented pair can lift each other up and work together harmoniously rather than fail to adjust to each other.

Ahh Paul Pogba is back pic.twitter.com/oXpQHemlkI — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) May 20, 2020

Oh my god, you guys ain’t ready for this tinggg Bruno and Pogba 😍 — Azhar Rashad (@azhar_rashad7) May 20, 2020

OMDSSSSSS LA PIOCHEEEEEE — Swanny🔴🇾🇪 (@ftbIswanny) May 20, 2020

There's a safe distance between him & the next best central midfielder in world football. — ً (@utdrobbo) May 20, 2020

Manchester United’s 11 game unbeaten run before the temporary pause in play was largely down to Bruno’s excellence and so Pogba returning to the line-up should add even more firepower.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is gearing up to being on the cusp of building an excellent side and so to have both his star players working in tandem with each other would be key to any success.

Many have suggested Pogba should play deeper in a midfield pivot in order to allow Bruno to continue to excel further ahead as he has done so far.

