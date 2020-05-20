Manchester United stars put through their paces in return to training

Manchester United’s stars appeared to be happy to return to training following their extended break due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Pictures came in of the likes of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Daniel James, Juan Mata and Odion Ighalo all putting in the hard work to return to their best fitness levels.

The Bundesliga’s return to action has seen the Premier League’s desire to return be given a boost and now many fans across the world expect English football to feature soon.

United would appear to have a chance to secure a top-four spot and in anticipation of that opportunity, they have begun training in accordance with the government’s laws.

The players will have to work extra hard to regain fitness but to also somehow carry on the momentum they had before the break, having embarked on an 11 match unbeaten run before the world descended into chaos.

Pogba’s return particularly is exciting given the amount of time he has spent on the sidelines this season due to injury.

Even if the former Juventus man doesn’t stay at Old Trafford beyond this summer then the hopes are that he will remain professional enough and help the team achieve their goals.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.