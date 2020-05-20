Manchester United unconcerned by Odion Ighalo’s imminent deadline

Manchester United are reportedly unconcerned by their loan star Odion Ighalo’s future being up in the air.

The experienced Nigerian joined in January for a temporary amount of time that is set to end in just a few weeks’ time.

Ighalo has been superb since moving to Old Trafford despite many not anticipating he will contribute as much as he has so far.

The powerful striker admitted to a desire to extend his stay and there have been some reports claiming United want him to stay permanently.

However, there are many factors to consider in making such a deal happen and complications have already cropped up.

#mufc have a relaxed mood about Ighalo's situation, whose contract comes to an end on May 31. There is a will from United to keep the player, but equally Shanghai want him back. The relaxed attitude comes down to Rashford now being fit #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 20, 2020

Ighalo’s parent club clearly won’t be easy to negotiate with and it’s quickly becoming clear a cheap deal won’t come to fruition.

Manchester United will have to decide how much they’re willing to spend on the talented forward and consider whether they’re repeating past mistakes.

Marcus Rashford‘s return from injury is certainly a boost but he has proven in the past to struggle in the striker role.

Therefore cover for Anthony Martial is needed, whether that comes from Ighalo or Mason Greenwood or a different signing remains to be seen and only time will tell how matters will conclude.

