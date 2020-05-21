Alexis Sanchez blames Jose Mourinho for loss of form

Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez blames former manager Jose Mourinho for his poor form at the club.

The 31-year-old scored just five goals and provided nine assists in 45 games for the Red Devils following his move from Arsenal in January 2018.

He is currently on loan with Italian giants Inter Milan where he has not fared much better, with one goal and three assists in 16 games.

Whilst injuries have been a big factor in the demise of the once prolific Chilean – who by contrast scored 30 goals and provided 18 assists for the Gunners in the 2016/17 season – the reason he gives for his loss of form is Mourinho’s management style.

‘Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world in the way that he coaches, how he studies videos, the way he goes about things.’ Sanchez told The BBC via The Daily Star.

‘But then, within the group there was that feeling that you were in the team then out. Sometimes I didn’t play, then I did, then I didn’t and as a player you lose confidence, each player lost their confidence, do you understand?’

‘And then an atmosphere was created that wasn’t healthy.’

‘Sometimes I’m playing well and I score a goal and he took me off. And I’d say, “I love football, I love football.”

‘I’ve played football since I was five and if I have the ball taken away from me, it’s as if I lose my joy. I’m like that.’

What happens next with Sanchez will depend to some extent on whether Inter Milan choose to extend his contract to the end of the season. United have reportedly given the green light for the extension beyond the original June 30th, but it is questionable as to whether the Nerazzurri, who are reportedly paying £100,000 per week of his £350,000 wages, will see that as money well spent, given his poor return in Serie A.

If the loan is not extended, United’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to decide whether to re-integrate the Chilean into the first team squad for the rest of this season.

