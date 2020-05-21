Manchester United will only approach Jack Grealish under one condition

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish despite Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho being the priority summer transfer target.

The talented Englishman is said to be keen on a transfer to Old Trafford but it seems it’s a deal that hinges on many complicated factors.

Grealish would potentially be available for cheap, not just because of the current ongoing global health crisis, but also because of a scenario in which Villa are condemned to playing in the Championship next season.

The Birmingham based club are facing the real prospect of relegation this season if the campaign is indeed continued.

Grealish is obviously a talent most United fans would want to see at their club but his transfer will only happen if certain conditions are met.

Jadon Sancho is #mufc's priority. The signing of Jack Grealish could now depend on Pogba and Aston Villa. He is 'certainly' a player United are looking at closely #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 21, 2020

It makes sense that the Red Devils would wait to pounce on Grealish only if an opportunity arises rather than actively pursue him.

If Paul Pogba does leave the club then it’s unlikely Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be able to bring in any like for like signing and so approaching the issue as making sure the collective is stronger rather than one individual is the correct way to go about it.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.