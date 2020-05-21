Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United are scrutinised beyond others

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given fans a reason to laugh after taking a sly dig at the club’s rivals after suggesting his club are scrutinised more than others.

The legendary Norwegian is growing a reputation for sly remarks during press conferences, such as the time he insisted his side wouldn’t go 30 years without winning a title, in reference to Liverpool’s struggle in recent history.

United have previously claimed their global fanbase numbers are greater than any other Premier League side, with much of that having to do with their domination of English football.

Solskjaer has played his fair part in some of that success during his days as a player, most notably during the famous 1999 Champions League final.

The Red Devils are currently in a period where they’re trying their best to return to those levels of success but the pressure and attention on them still remains the same.

Solskjær: "Anything we do is magnified or scrutinised. Nemanja [Matić] told me that when he lived in London, he could walk around and never be spotted. As soon as he became a #mufc player that all changed." #mulive [uws] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 21, 2020

Solskjaer is obviously referencing Nemanja Matic’s former club in Chelsea and how the player could walk around in London during his time there with no trouble.

Manchester’s population isn’t anywhere near greater that London’s but of course the attention must be considering what was said.

Manchester United’s stadium is consistently sold out and their TV audience numbers are almost always the highest in the league.

