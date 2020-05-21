Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes the right call with Diogo Dalot’s future
Home
First Team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes the right call with Diogo Dalot’s future

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on keeping ahold of Diogo Dalot amid rumours of foreign interest.

The Portuguese prospect was signed by Jose Mourinho and while many are excited by his potential, he has struggled to take off due to his proneness to injury.

Solskjaer would go on to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace who has arguably been the club’s player of the season.

The young Englishman’s performances have been so consistently good that Dalot has struggled to break into the team, leaving some to feel as though he’s dispensable.

A few clubs have come to test this rumour but Solskjaer hopes to hold onto the former Porto man as he has plans for the player.

At this moment in time, where Dalot fits into the team is being the versatile player who can provide competition in multiple positions.

He certainly still has time to make a name for himself at Manchester United but he could end up being too tempted by the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

The left-back position is probably the place he is more likely to break into given Wan-Bissaka’s stranglehold on the right-back spot.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have done well at different stages this season but it is a position that is up for grabs.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus