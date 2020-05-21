Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes the right call with Diogo Dalot’s future

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on keeping ahold of Diogo Dalot amid rumours of foreign interest.

The Portuguese prospect was signed by Jose Mourinho and while many are excited by his potential, he has struggled to take off due to his proneness to injury.

Solskjaer would go on to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace who has arguably been the club’s player of the season.

The young Englishman’s performances have been so consistently good that Dalot has struggled to break into the team, leaving some to feel as though he’s dispensable.

A few clubs have come to test this rumour but Solskjaer hopes to hold onto the former Porto man as he has plans for the player.

Solskjær is keen to keep Dalot despite interest from Barcelona and PSG. Ole wants him to stay and fight for his place as well as provide cover at left-back and right-back #mulive [espn] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 20, 2020

At this moment in time, where Dalot fits into the team is being the versatile player who can provide competition in multiple positions.

He certainly still has time to make a name for himself at Manchester United but he could end up being too tempted by the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

The left-back position is probably the place he is more likely to break into given Wan-Bissaka’s stranglehold on the right-back spot.

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams have done well at different stages this season but it is a position that is up for grabs.

