Video: Brandon Williams celebrates father’s birthday in style

Manchester United star Brandon Williams has warmed fans’ hearts with his latest gesture as he looked to celebrate his father’s birthday in style.

The young Englishman has been arguably the biggest surprise of the season at Old Trafford after enjoying a breakthrough into the first-team.

While many United fans anticipate Mason Greenwood would have some role to play for the senior squad, no one predicted Williams would make such a big step up.

The full-back was enjoying his breakthrough campaign after taking advantage of an opening at the left-back spot and he hasn’t looked back since.

Williams has impressed most fans with his performances and looks set to have a brilliant career with the Red Devils but he hasn’t forgotten where he’s come from.

Brandon Williams bought his father a new Mercedes for his birthday 🚘🙌 pic.twitter.com/9PU7uxdSpG — utdreport (@utdreport) May 21, 2020

The replies to the tweet above show a host of Manchester United fans pleased with Williams’ actions after viewing the heartwarming video.

Those at Old Trafford also rate him highly and the hope is he can avoid any major injuries as well as be given the right opportunities to succeed.

Luke Shaw is probably Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice left-back but there’s no real reason why Williams can’t overtake him if he keeps up his good performances.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.