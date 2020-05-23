Manchester United fans not enthusiastic about Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans have been speaking out about the club’s proposed signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and what they have to say is quite surprising.

The 20-year-old is Manchester United’s top transfer target this summer and is considered one of the world’s finest players in his age group.

Sancho has scored an incredible 17 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 matches for Borussia Dortmund this season and registered 31 goals and 42 assists in 134 games overall for the German side.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, Dortmund had slapped a £120 million price tag on the England international. Conflicting reports have emerged this week, with some saying that the £120m figure is non-negotiable, others suggesting they are ready to compromise and still others claiming they want to wait until 2021 to sell him.

Sancho is the kind of exciting player whose signature you would expect fans to demand at any cost, but comments on social media this week suggest that supporters have mixed opinions on the subject.

‘We don’t desperately need Sancho, he’s no better than Dan James and Greenwood would be a better player in the next two seasons to come.’

‘You must be kidding. Spending 125m on Sancho is not needed at all. If we can sign him for around 70m including bonuses that would be a good deal otherwise look for other options.’

‘Jack Grealish would be the better option and cheaper. You buy 2/3 decent midfielders for price of 1.’

‘I would take Adama Traore, cheap, better and proven in the Premier League.’

‘There’s a lot of cheaper options around, but i guess it’s just to fulfill Ole’s British system.’

‘I just don’t believe in these Dortmund players, look at what they did to us with the signing of Shinji Kagawa and Mkhitaryan, not to mention Nuri Sahin at Real Madrid, Goetzë and Hummels at Bayern and Dembelé at Barcelona… they flopped badly.’

‘Not worthy of the price and pain. I think we could spend that cash somewhere else.’

‘If they want more than £100 million then I say let him stay there and let’s use Greenwood more and work harder with James in training to improve his weak areas.’

Whether it is Sancho or someone else, it is generally recognised that the Red Devils definitely need to strengthen in the right wing position, where they have had the likes of Mason Greenwood (centre forward), Juan Mata (number 10) and Andreas Pereira (central midfield) adapting from their preferred positions. Dan James is the most natural winger, but he is also reported to prefer playing on the left.

