Manchester United’s restart squad has four notable omissions

Manchester United have announced a provisional 29-man squad for the remaining Premier League matches.

The omission of Dean Henderson, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez from the names listed suggests that the club has agreed or will agree to allow them to extend their loan deals with Sheffield United, Estudiantes, Roma and Inter Milan, respectively.

Henderson is potentially a significant omission because by returning to Sheffield United, who are two points behind United in the Premier League with a game in hand, he could be instrumental in keeping the Red Devils out of next season’s Champions League.

If the Blades finish ahead of United and United fail to catch Chelsea, the Reds will be condemned to another season in the Europa League.

Odion Ighalo and Angel Gomes are included in the 29-man squad, which could signal the club’s intent to hold on to the pair. Ighalo’s loan from Shanghai Shenhua expires on May 31st and reports have suggested that the Chinese side are unwilling to extend it. Gomes is out of contract on June 30th and yet to agree a deal to stay at the club. January signing Nathan Bishop is also included.

There are welcome returns for Tim Fosu-Mensah, Paul Pogba, Axel Tuanzebe and Marcus Rashford, all of whom have now recovered from long-term injuries.

The full squad, as reported by The MEN, is as follows:

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

