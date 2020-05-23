Raphael Honigstein gives Manchester United hope in Jadon Sancho race

Manchester United have been given a boost in the latest update in their race for Borussia Dortmund’s star Jadon Sancho.

The young Englishman appears to be gearing up to be the transfer saga of the summer in a transfer window many are expecting to be quieter than usual.

Sancho would essentially be the perfect signing for United, given how their attack is crying out for a talented right-winger.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often plays a front four that would be made up of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes but that right-flank has often been occupied by either Juan Mata, Daniel James or Mason Greenwood.

Sancho would slot in seamlessly and would essentially be guaranteed to make that position his own as he would have no real competitors.

Raphael Honigstein: "I think Dortmund will sell one big player this summer, and I think it will be Jadon Sancho." #mulive [bt] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 23, 2020

Although one would expect Dortmund don’t need the funds, they could be badly hit by the effects of the current global health crisis.

The German club also have a reputation for buying cheap and selling expensive and now they’ll be pushed more to do so given the coronavirus situation.

Should Dortmund reduce their €100m price-tag it’s very likely Manchester United would make the move to sign Sancho and secure one of their main targets for the summer.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.