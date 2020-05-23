Raphael Honigstein gives Manchester United hope in Jadon Sancho race
Home
First Team

Raphael Honigstein gives Manchester United hope in Jadon Sancho race

Posted by
Date:

Manchester United have been given a boost in the latest update in their race for Borussia Dortmund’s star Jadon Sancho.

The young Englishman appears to be gearing up to be the transfer saga of the summer in a transfer window many are expecting to be quieter than usual.

Sancho would essentially be the perfect signing for United, given how their attack is crying out for a talented right-winger.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often plays a front four that would be made up of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes but that right-flank has often been occupied by either Juan Mata, Daniel James or Mason Greenwood.

Sancho would slot in seamlessly and would essentially be guaranteed to make that position his own as he would have no real competitors.

Although one would expect Dortmund don’t need the funds, they could be badly hit by the effects of the current global health crisis.

The German club also have a reputation for buying cheap and selling expensive and now they’ll be pushed more to do so given the coronavirus situation.

Should Dortmund reduce their €100m price-tag it’s very likely Manchester United would make the move to sign Sancho and secure one of their main targets for the summer.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

Posted by
Date:
  • Share on Facebook
  • Share on Twitter
  • Share on Google Plus
  • Share via Email


Latest
Tags:

About The Author

Freelance football writer and Football Manager enthusiast. Unhealthy obsession with tactics, debates and chasing after a ball with 21 other people.

Select your Footer Menu from wp menus