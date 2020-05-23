Ryan Giggs compares Bruno Fernandes to Eric Cantona

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs has heaped high praise on Bruno Fernandes as the players began to return to training ahead of a restart of the Premier League.

The Portuguese magician only arrived at Old Trafford in January but has already received plenty of plaudits from those associated with the club and otherwise.

Unfortunately for Bruno, the league was soon temporarily put on hold thanks to the ongoing global health crisis but it appears he could soon be strutting his stuff once more.

Talks of a restart have grown and players in England have begun returning to training in anticipation of a similar situation to how the Bundesliga is once again active.

Bruno would be key in any success United would enjoy should the fixtures kick off once more and the target of a top-four finish still remains.

Ryan Giggs: "You talk about the Cantonas, the Van Persies — I’m not comparing him [Bruno] yet to them but he’s made other players play better & he’s given everyone a lift. I still think we need four or five players but we’re definitely going in the right direction." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 23, 2020

Fans are extremely excited to see Bruno in action alongside Paul Pogba as Manchester United could finally have a competent midfield once more.

It will be interesting to see what plans Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has for the creative pair and the hope is they can adjust to each other’s game.

Giggs is clearly a fan of Bruno but he isn’t the first to suggest more depth and quality is needed at Old Trafford before a title tilt becomes genuine.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.