Kalidou Koulibaly the top story in our review of the week
Some very big names being bandied around the transfer rumour mill this week and quite a bit of interesting loan deal news as well. Here’s a round up of this week’s top stories in case you missed them.

1. After a quiet patch, rumours are hotting up again that United are in for Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, but they’re not alone. Here’s the story:

Raul Jimenez tug-of-war begins between Man United and Juventus

2. Jack Grealish rumours are as commonplace as Sancho and Pogba ones, but it is looking increasingly unlikely that United will sign the Villa man this summer, and here’s why:

Jack Grealish to Man United won’t happen as things stand

3. Corentin Tolisso on the other hand is looking a lot more likely. He may be injury prone, but a better option perhaps than Adrian Rabiot:

Manchester United turn attentions to Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso

4. Or if you prefer the Rolls Royce option, Saul Niguez is apparently a done deal, but only if Pogba leaves. And this rumour may not be as unlikely as it sounds:

Man United agree deal for Saul Niguez, report claims

5. Meanwhile, United continue to be linked with a number of centre backs and this week we took a look at why Dayot Upamecano is flying high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wishlist:

Real Madrid join Manchester United in Dayot Upamecano chase

6. Not Kalidou Koulibaly again, we hear you saying. But the coronavirus crisis and a probable lack of Champions League football means Napoli will probably have to sell. United could finally get their man and it could be for less than half the price they bid for him two years ago:

Manchester United last man standing in Kalidou Koulibaly race

7. Moving on to the outgoing rumours now and it’s been pretty much confirmed that James Garner is going to be loaned out next season. Two clubs have already thrown their caps into the ring:

James Garner and five others to be loaned out next season

8. Another player who might be on his way out is Odion Ighalo, with his loan expiring within days and an impasse seemingly reached on an extension:

Manchester United unconcerned by Odion Ighalo’s imminent deadline

9. Paul Pogba can check out any time he likes, but he can never leave. We looked at the current market and examined why it means the Frenchman will almost certainly have to stay put:

Paul Pogba likely to stay at Manchester United as clubs struggle to sell

10. And finally, a happy story from Brandon Williams, watch this video of how he surprised his dad for his birthday:

Video: Brandon Williams celebrates father’s birthday in style

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.

