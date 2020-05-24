AZ Alkmaar’s Myron Boadu may be ideal Manchester United signing

Manchester United may have the perfect solution for their attacking woes in AZ Alkmaar’s Myron Boadu after recent reports emerged over his price-tag.

The young striker has been in good form this season, notching 20 goals across all competitions for his club side.

United are said to be on the lookout for good striking options in order to add depth to a position that has occasionally looked light at times.

Anthony Martial is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out and out forward but he has a tendency to pick up a knock here or there with no one quite capable of replacing him.

Odion Ighalo was brought in on loan in January for this reason and while he did surprisingly well, he isn’t the long-term solution.

According to Manchester Evening News, Alkmaar have set only an £18m asking price on Boadu, making him the ideal player the Red Devils could sign.

Solskjaer may be tempted to meet that evaluation and would’ve gotten a first-hand view of the Dutch teenager when the two clubs faced off in the Europa League.

According to Transfermarkt, Mino Raiola is Boadu’s agent and so that does cause some damage to Manchester United’s chances given the frosty relationship between the two parties.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.