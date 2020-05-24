Juventus chasing Manchester United target and Wolves star Raul Jimenez

Manchester United are reportedly facing competition in their bid to sign Wolves’ star Raul Jimenez with Juventus keen on his signature as well.

The Serie A giants are believed to be on the lookout for an attacker given how Gonzalo Higuain is expected to depart this summer.

Transfers are expected to be hard to come by this upcoming transfer window due to the ongoing global health crisis and so Juventus are planning a way around the financial issues.

United are searching for depth in attack as well since Odion Ighalo is seemingly going to return to his parent club when his loan spell comes to an end.

The experienced Nigerian has done well since his arrival in January but there have been complications in securing him for the long-term.

According to Team Talk, Juventus have offered €30m plus Adrien Rabiot in a bid to secure the Red Devils’ target Jimenez from Wolves this summer.

The French midfielder is another one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s targets despite the club being well-stocked in the centre of the park.

Rabiot is believed to be fed up with his time with Juventus because of his lack of first-team minutes but it’s unlikely that would change at Manchester United.

