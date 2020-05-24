Kai Havertz to Manchester United: complex but possible

The Bundesliga’s early football restart has allowed fans around the world to focus on the stars plying their trade in Germany and one player has already caught the attention of many – Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old’s two displays since the season restarted have been sensational. Having scored twice in Leverkusen’s first game back, a 4-1 win at Werder Bremen last weekend, he notched another brace yesterday as the in-form side overcame Borussia Moenchengladbach in another tough away fixture.

It is easy for fans to see why the young star has a price tag of over €100 million (£89 million).

The attacking midfielder has been on Manchester United’s radar for some time. Enquiries were reportedly made last summer, but the club was told he was not for sale.

However, it is understood that the German club’s position has softened and that they are willing to let the young international leave this summer. They are however unbending in that €100 million asking price, which significantly reduces the number of clubs capable of striking a deal.

Bayern Munich were seen to be the likely destination for Havertz but the player himself seems to have thrown cold water on that idea, saying ‘I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges. For me, this also includes abroad.’

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the playmaker.

This is an interesting one as far as transfers go. The selling club’s valuation seems understandable, but with football in financial meltdown it seems unlikely that even football’s big guns will stump up anything like that amount unless he becomes a top priority.

United are likely to direct the majority of their transfer kitty toward Jadon Sancho, Real’s is earmarked for the likes of Mbappe, Camavinga and Pogba, Barcelona’s priorities are Lautaro Martinez and Neymar and Bayern’s priority is Leroy Sane.

With Liverpool showing reluctance to splash big cash this summer and City already having a plethora of riches in the attacking midfield position – Kevin de Bruyne among others – this potentially leaves only Chelsea, who have not replaced Eden Hazard. However, Roman Abramovic’s cheque book does not open as often or as readily as it used to.

With two years left on his Bayer Leverkusen contract, it may therefore be that Havertz stays in Germany for one more season, although if Paul Pogba leaves United, there could yet be funds available at Old Trafford for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to make a move for the young star.

