Manchester United in difficult position in race for Joshua King

Manchester United are reportedly in a fight for their lives in regards to their interest in Bournemouth’s Joshua King.

The Norwegian striker was believed to have been approached in January when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was searching for depth in his attack.

That search is still ongoing as Odion Ighalo was only signed on loan and is expected to return to his parent club soon.

United certainly need long-term cover for first-choice Anthony Martial and King could potentially provide that.

Some fans would argue there are better options in the market and while that may be true, Solskjaer hasn’t made any bad choices in his signings so far.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils failed in a £20m bid for King in January and now face competition from three others of the top six sides for his signature.

With just a year left to his contract, the former Manchester United man could be signed for cheaper than the original figure.

The question would then be whether he’s willing to accept a back-up role to Martial or not.

Although Bournemouth have struggled this season, King’s four goals in the Premier League don’t make for good reading given the need for a prolific finisher.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.