Manchester United receive boost in Edinson Cavani race

Manchester United target and PSG star Edinson Cavani is reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford in what will certainly prove to be a crucial summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be on the lookout for depth in the striker position and the Uruguayan has propped up as a target in the past.

United’s current option in the position is only Anthony Martial although it could be argued there is also Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

However, the latter two have mostly operated from the flanks and so cover for the talented Frenchman is needed.

There have been mixed reports in terms of Solskjaer going for experience or going for youth in reference to his targets.

According to Sport Witness, Cavani hasn’t ruled out a move to Old Trafford despite the failed attempt in January but this time around they face competition from Inter Milan, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid who are all in the picture.

Whatever striker is brought in will likely have to accept a backup role to Martial in the same way Odion Ighalo has during his loan spell.

It’s unlikely Cavani will accept such a role and so it would potentially make more sense to target other players or allow Greenwood to develop more as a striker.

United might have to finish their Premier League season at neutral grounds as the authorities try to ensure player safety. How much do you know about those neither-home-nor-away games the Red Devils have played in the past? Take our quiz below to find out.