Raul Jimenez price tag set as Manchester United ponder move

Wolverhampton Wanderers will sell Raul Jimenez this summer and have slapped a £53 million price tag on him, according to Tuttosport.com.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Mexican, who has scored an impressive 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 44 games for the Midlands club this season.

Jimenez has already improved on his 2018/19 record, when he scored 17 goals and provided 8 assists in the same number of games.

His achievements have attracted the attention of no less than eleven clubs according to the Italian outlet, with the Red Devils and Juventus leading the race for his signature.

‘Jimenez will almost certainly leave Wolverhampton at the end of the season, because too many teams are courting him and one will certainly succeed’ says reporter Guido Vaciago.

‘The club, moreover, has no intention of blocking the move and is already thinking how to reinvest the nest egg.’

The report goes on to claim that Wolves want a cash payment of at least £53 million for the player.

It is unknown whether the 29-year-old is United’s top striker target this summer, as they have also been linked with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Alassane Plea, Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. However, it has been widely reported that the latter two have their hearts set on moves to Liverpool and Barcelona, respectively.

There has also been speculation that Odion Ighalo’s loan deal could be made permanent.

The Red Devils have even been rumoured to be chasing Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but these seem very unrealistic options at this stage.

But Jimenez is certainly not Juventus’ top target according to Tuttosport. Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik, who has scored 12 goals in 20 games this term, holds that honour.

If United do want to press ahead for the Mexican, £53 million seems like a reasonable figure for a proven Premier League goalscorer. They will also be encouraged by the fact that his agent is Jorge Mendes, with whom the club has an excellent relationship.

