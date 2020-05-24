Video: Bruno Fernandes proves he should be Manchester United’s first-choice set-piece taker

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has wowed fans with his talent after posting a video of himself practicing free-kicks and penalties.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has been a hit since arriving at Old Trafford in January and for good reason.

Bruno has been at the heart of United’s 11 game unbeaten run before the temporary break in play due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Supporters couldn’t have asked for the Portuguese magician to have adjusted to his new surroundings quicker than he did and now there’s plenty of excitement over seeing him play alongside Paul Pogba.

It will be down to Ole Gunnar Solskjaeer to bring the best out of them both and much of the team’s success will rely on that.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Bruno was announced as the club’s first-choice free-kick and penalty taker simply because of his conversion rate.

Manchester United were lacking some quality from set plays and it seems Solskjaer has wanted to improve on that area of the squad’s game.

Bruno has allowed his side to become a threat from those types of positions once more and it’s likely opponents will think twice before giving away any unnecessary fouls.

