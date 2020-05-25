Manchester United battle Wolves for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United are reportedly in a tug of war of sorts with Wolves over Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot as the summer transfer windows draws close to opening.

The French midfielder has emerged as a target of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after it was claimed he was wanted during January for a loan spell.

United were perhaps looking to cope with the absence of Paul Pogba and so a temporary move made sense for the time being.

However, Solskjaer seems to want Rabiot permanently and for the long-term but there are concerns over such a deal.

After all, there’s a reason why Juventus are so keen on offloading the former PSG star despite the current conditions of the market.

According to Birmingham Mail, the Red Devils have opened talks with Rabiot despite Juventus offering him to Wolves instead in a bid to secure their own target in Raul Jimenez.

The 25-year-old has rubbed a few people the wrong way in the football world and so it seems risky to invest in him when Solskjaer is trying to create a harmonious atmosphere.

Rabiot is said to want to jump ship after just one season with Juventus as he hasn’t gotten the kind of minutes he would like.

