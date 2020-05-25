Manchester United face huge competition for Ferran Torres

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Valencia’s Ferran Torres as they carefully consider their options for the summer.

The upcoming transfer window is likely to be a quiet one but some transfers are still expected to happen, particularly for clubs who can afford it.

The ongoing global health crisis has had a financial impact on the economy with football clubs also feeling the effects due to the temporary suspensions and lack of matchday revenue.

United are believed to be among those who will survive the ordeal and it seems they’ve turned their attentions to Torres as a potential summer investment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s search for a right-winger is widely reported and there are a couple of reasons to consider why the La Liga youngster would be a good signing.

#mufc, Man City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have been following Ferran Torres’ situation at Valencia with interest. He is out of contract in 12 months time. He will likely go on the market for a knockdown price this summer #mulive [the athletic] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 25, 2020

At a time when the market is unstable and there’s no clear path to walk on just yet, investing in an inexpensive signing like Torres makes sense.

The right-winger fits Solskjaer’s transfer policy of signing emerging young talent and he’s someone who can either be a good alternative to Jadon Sancho should the transfer fail or he could provide the perfect cover should Manchester United sign both.

The only problem is the number of clubs who would be in for him and he may particularly be keen on remaining in the home comforts of Spain.

