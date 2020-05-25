Manchester United look to Bournemouth for summer reinforcements

Manchester United are reportedly planning a raid on Bournemouth if their first-choice targets aren’t able to join this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to navigate the upcoming transfer window under difficult circumstances given the global health crisis.

There have been suggestions that the summer will be a quiet one and that the market will be unstable and unpredictable.

United may have to be flexible with their demands and adjust their needs accordingly in a transfer window which will show whether they’re capable or incapable at the highest level.

Bournemouth are having a poorer than usual season so far and Solskjaer seems ready to pounce by stealing their stars Joshua King and David Brooks.

Bournemouth's Josh King and David Brooks are among a number of players on #mufc's shortlist if the club can't sign their preferred targets in the right-wing and striker positions #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 25, 2020

The right-wing and striker positions do need investment and both players would be expected to provide cover rather than slot in as first-choice options.

If the financial effects of the current crisis become clear and show that Manchester United can’t afford to make their first-choice signings just yet then it would probably make sense to invest in decent talent for the time being.

However, both transfers only make sense if they’re signed for cheap but they aren’t the standard big profile signings fans at Old Trafford may be used to.

