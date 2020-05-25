Shanghai Shenhua make irresistible offer for Odion Ighalo

Manchester United reportedly appear set to lose out on Odion Ighalo after his parent club made an irresistible offer.

Shanghai Shenhua appear adamant on keeping ahold of the experienced Nigerian with some reports even claiming he’s set to return to the club by the end of the month.

Ighalo joined United on loan and has proven himself in the short time he had before the temporary suspension of the league.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was said to be keen on holding onto him in case the Premier League restarts but Shanghai Shenhua seemingly didn’t want to negotiate such a deal.

The Chinese club appear to want Ighalo back for the resumption of their own league and in order to secure his future they’ve made a massive offer.

Shanghai Shenhua have offered Odion Ighalo a new contract worth more than £75m over four years #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 25, 2020

Ighalo had stated in the past he took a pay cut to join Manchester United and as much as he loves the club, it would also be silly not to take such an offer from Shanghai Shenhua.

Solskjaer would presumably not be able to offer such finances and there’s no guarantee the talented striker will ever become a first-choice option in the starting XI.

It’s certainly a sad way for Ighalo’s dream to come to an end but the good news is that he will always be remembered fondly by United fans.

